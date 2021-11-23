eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

eXp World stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $666,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $550,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,500 shares of company stock worth $18,456,205. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

