Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Udemy alerts:

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. Udemy has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.