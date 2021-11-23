Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,596.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $105.45 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

