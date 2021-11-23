State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 525 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $55,497,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE:CAH opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.