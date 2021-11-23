State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.15 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $39,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.46 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.71.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $514,349.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

