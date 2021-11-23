Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PFIE has been the topic of several other research reports. Dawson James assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 million, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.32. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 111,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

