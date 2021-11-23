State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,388 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $6,319,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

SHAK opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -157.34 and a beta of 1.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

