Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Decreased by Analyst

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARGO. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

NYSE ARGO opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares in the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Argo Group International by 89.0% during the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 342.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

