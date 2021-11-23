FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for ProAssurance in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the second quarter worth about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

