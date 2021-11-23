Comerica Bank Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,765 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $525,558. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.