Amalgamated Bank Purchases 11,238 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKD opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

