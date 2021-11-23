Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $842,000 Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SFL by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 901,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in SFL by 489.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 894,485 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in SFL by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 483,693 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 399,099 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

