State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires Shares of 14,483 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $180.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -451.91 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 7,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,303,745.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,445 shares of company stock valued at $109,519,770 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

