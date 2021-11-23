State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.40 Million Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.69%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $193,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,464.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

