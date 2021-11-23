IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,574 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.76% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDEC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000.

UDEC stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57.

