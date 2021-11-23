State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after buying an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,541,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 347,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,178,000 after purchasing an additional 112,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 410,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,211,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

AEIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

