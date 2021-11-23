IFP Advisors Inc Sells 126 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $128.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $128.28 and a 1-year high of $133.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

