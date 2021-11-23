IFP Advisors Inc Takes $252,000 Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWSH stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

