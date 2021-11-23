IFP Advisors Inc Takes $252,000 Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWSH stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.