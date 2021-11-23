Short Interest in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Declines By 15.1%

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 14th total of 4,710,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 476,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.