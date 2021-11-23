IFP Advisors Inc Has $264,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,134,000 after buying an additional 286,056 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $374.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $413.15 and its 200-day moving average is $392.50. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.06 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

