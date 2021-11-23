easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the October 14th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.00.

Get easyJet alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. easyJet has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5097 per share. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.