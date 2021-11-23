Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226,513 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,035,000 after purchasing an additional 782,683 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,500 shares of company stock worth $17,372,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

