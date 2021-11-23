IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 6,516 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) by 316.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $105,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $201,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $295,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $371,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUFF stock opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02.

