Virtu Financial LLC Takes $167,000 Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 48.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Curis by 1,916.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 213,201 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,896,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRIS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

