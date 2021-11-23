Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) versus Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Financial Contrast

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brickell Biotech and Acceleron Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acceleron Pharma 0 10 4 0 2.29

Acceleron Pharma has a consensus price target of $171.29, indicating a potential downside of 4.18%. Given Acceleron Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acceleron Pharma is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Volatility & Risk

Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Acceleron Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 20.66 -$20.91 million ($0.62) -0.53 Acceleron Pharma $92.52 million 118.15 -$166.03 million ($4.21) -42.46

Brickell Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Acceleron Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -12,468.50% -165.40% -129.70% Acceleron Pharma -226.01% -32.11% -29.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma beats Brickell Biotech on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

