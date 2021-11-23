Brokerages Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). DermTech reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

DMTK stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.16.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $154,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

