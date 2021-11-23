Brokerages Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target at $20.83

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $842.24 million, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 3.65.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

