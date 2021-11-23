Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 44.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,694 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MICT were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MICT by 223.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 754,989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of MICT by 1,117.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 590,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MICT by 189.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 581,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MICT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MICT by 141.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 469,585 shares during the last quarter. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of MICT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MICT opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. MICT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. MICT had a negative net margin of 87.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

