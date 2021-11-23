Virtu Financial LLC Invests $187,000 in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 149,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 132,501 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 384,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 127,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 102,917 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBYI. Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

