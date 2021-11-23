55,386 Shares in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMAN. State Street Corp raised its position in eMagin by 27,663.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eMagin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 152,351 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in eMagin in the 2nd quarter worth $9,214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eMagin by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 72,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eMagin by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 40,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $49,555.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $233,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,045 shares of company stock valued at $592,302. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

EMAN opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $153.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.62.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

