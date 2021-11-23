Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

ATRA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,734 shares of company stock valued at $977,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.