Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fabrinet by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 79.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP boosted its position in Fabrinet by 12.9% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,711. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Fabrinet stock opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.