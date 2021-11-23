Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 157,481 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,481 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Covetrus worth $21,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 2.08. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $40.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVET shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

