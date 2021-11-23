Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 27,237 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,237 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $22,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AEO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

AEO opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.