Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,836 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $22,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 157.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 564.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GTLS. Citigroup cut their price target on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $179.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.32. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.