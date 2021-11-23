Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48,243 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.98% of Haemonetics worth $33,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,180.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HAE. Raymond James cut their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 91.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.