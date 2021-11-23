Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 890,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,515 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $23,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQC shares. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -128.44 and a beta of 0.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

