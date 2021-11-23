Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of Janus Henderson Group worth $23,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after buying an additional 514,944 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,736,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,513,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,753,000 after buying an additional 215,068 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JHG opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JHG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

