Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $24,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

DISCA stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

