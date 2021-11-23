Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $24.52 Million Stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,176 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Woori Financial Group worth $24,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 260.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WF opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

