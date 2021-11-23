Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Getty Realty worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.12. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.