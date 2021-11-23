Marshall Wace LLP Sells 65,714 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 51.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,714 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Afya were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Afya by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Afya by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Afya by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 399,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Afya alerts:

AFYA opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $70.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Afya had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.