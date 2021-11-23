71,800 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 478.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 33,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 34.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 597,685 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 671,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,105,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 395,756 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.