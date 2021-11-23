Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after buying an additional 901,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after buying an additional 528,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCII. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

