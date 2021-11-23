Marshall Wace LLP Sells 91,729 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 67.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,729 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

