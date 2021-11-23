Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.