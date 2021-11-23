Comerica Bank Sells 1,303 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,484,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,368 shares of company stock worth $3,815,580. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.