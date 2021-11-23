Comerica Bank Sells 2,059 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after buying an additional 1,750,908 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,710,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.57 and a 12 month high of $123.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day moving average of $116.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

