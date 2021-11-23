Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.