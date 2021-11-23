Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,386 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $10,319,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,206,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $14,469,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $180.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $97.30 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.43%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

